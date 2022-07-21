Happy Birthday, Mount Vernon! Reaching a 175th Birthday is quite a milestone!

When we moved to Mount Vernon, we were gifted the book A Centennial History of Mount Vernon, Iowa by the people who sold their home to us. In it, I have read many interesting things about our great town and its history. I learned that the original name of the town was Pinhook, but when the town was incorporated in 1847, a Mr. Willitis decided that a name with a patriotic reminder should be used and so he proposed “Mount Vernon” and that is how our town gained its name.

