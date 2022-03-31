The opportunities for adventure are endless when the car is fueled up with a full tank of gas and the open road awaits.
Road trips can be cost-conscious ways to travel, as they save travelers from having to contend with potentially expensive flights. However, there’s even more road trippers can do to save on their next excursions. Explore these money-saving tips before hitting the open road.
Improve fuel economy. There’s no avoiding the gas station on road trips, but there may be ways to stretch gas mileage. Make sure tires are properly inflated; have the vehicle serviced before leaving to change oil and check that everything is running efficiently; donÕt overpack with lots of heavy cargo; and bring bikes along to explore certain areas without having to use the vehicle.
Establish a daily budget. You canÕt anticipate every expense, but you can make a plan and estimate what it will cost for the trip. Determine your priorities so you know if you want luxury accommodations or if campgrounds will suffice, and then build a budget around anticipated costs. Keep track of all costs so you’ll know when to cut back, if necessary.
Consider a rental. If you’re leasing a car or truck and are dangerously close to going over miles, a rental vehicle may save you money in the long run. Also, if you’ll be traveling with a crowd, renting a van “and splitting the costs” can save everyone money.
Pack food and drinks. Visiting sit-down restaurants and even fast-food establishments can cause expenditures to add up. The financial resource Money Crashers says a typical fast-food meal costs just under $6, but fast casual places, like Chipotle and Panera, can run around $12 per person. Multiply those prices by three meals a day over the course of the trip, and that’s expensive. Instead, save dining out for a treat and pack non-perishable items or even sandwiches in a cooler to satisfy you while on the road.
Book a suite or Airbnb. When traveling with the family, a suite or Airbnb might provide cheaper alternatives to a standard hotel room, since they likely have fully furnished kitchen facilities, laundry services and other extended-stay perks. The up-front cost may be more, but you’ll save in the long run on all the extras.
Utilize any and all coupons. Retail coupon providers like Honey.com and RetailMeNot.com can help you find discounts on a variety of items. There also may be coupons for parking garages and area attractions.
Find free entertainment. With a little research you can find attractions that don’t require high admission fees or may have no fees at all. Public parks, certain museums and area landmarks may offer free admission.
Road trips can be even more affordable when vacationers embrace the many ways to save money.