More than 550 supporters have helped ImpactLife reach its goal of donating $10,000 for the Blood Centers of America Ukraine Relief Fund. ImpactLife announced the opportunity for blood donors to contribute Donor Rewards points to help support the blood industry in Ukraine in early May. After receiving contributions from 589 blood donors and Blood Drive Coordinators, the Blood Center reached its goal of $10,000 late last week.
ImpactLife will send its contribution through a matching program established by Blood Centers of America (BCA) Foundation. Blood industry vendor Fresenius Kabi has pledged to match up to $250,000 of qualifying donations made to the BCA Foundation by June 30.
“Our counterparts in Ukraine have been affected by a severe shortage of blood bags and other blood collection supplies,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer. “These resources are critical to immediate patient care in Ukraine. I want to think the generous, volunteer donors who have supported this effort for Ukraine while helping to ensure the availability of lifesaving blood components here at home.”
Current Blood Supply: Urgent Need for Donors
Blood inventories have reached critical levels for type O-negative (a one-day supply) and are at less than three days for type O-positive. With projections for blood donations in the weeks ahead approximately 20 percent below the blood center’s weekly goal, additional appointments for whole blood and platelet donation are needed to help ensure a sufficient inventory of blood components for hospitals in our region. To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.
To thank those who schedule appointments at this critical time of year, ImpactLife will provide all presenting donors through July 10 with a voucher redeemable for the donor’s choice of a gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. (Gift card options include Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, and Walmart.) Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.