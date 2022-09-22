IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently announced its list of 54 Community Contest winners, distinguishing The Friends of the Lisbon Public Library — Imagination Library, submitted by Lisbon Insurance Agency, as one of the recipients.
The IMT Community Contest awards monetary gifts to community projects and organizations within the states the company does business. This year, entries were submitted for consideration from June to July, and 54 awards ranging from $500 to $1,000 were gifted to local projects and organizations in need.
With more than 125 entries submitted and $36,000 awarded to worthy causes, The Friends of the Lisbon Public Library’s Imagination Library submission was chosen as one of the 2022 $500 winners.
This is the 25th consecutive year IMT has awarded gifts to local community projects in need of funding. IMT Insurance offers insurance products through more than 1,000 Independent Insurance Agencies across six states: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
IMT Insurance is honored to partner with Lisbon Insurance Agency. The superior performance and enduring commitment of agencies like Lisbon Insurance Agency enable IMT to continue living up to their slogan, “Be Worry Free!”