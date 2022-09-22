IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently announced its list of 54 Community Contest winners, distinguishing The Friends of the Lisbon Public Library — Imagination Library, submitted by Lisbon Insurance Agency, as one of the recipients.

Lisbon Insurance Donation
Scott Morningstar, Jen Caspers and Ashley Siggins of Lisbon Insurance present a $500 check from IMT to Friends of Lisbon Public Library’s Michelle Platt and Karen Kladivo.

The IMT Community Contest awards monetary gifts to community projects and organizations within the states the company does business. This year, entries were submitted for consideration from June to July, and 54 awards ranging from $500 to $1,000 were gifted to local projects and organizations in need.

