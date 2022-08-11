The Iowa Department of Education has set income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced lunch programs.

For free meals, for household sizes of one person, income eligibility is $17,667 (or $1,473 per month), two people is $23,803 (or $1,984 per month), three people $29,939 (or $2,495 per month), four people is $36,075 (or $3,0007 per month). For each additional family member, individuals should add $61,36 per year or $512 per month to determine eligibility.

Recommended for you