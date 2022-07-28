The Mount Vernon Mustangs claimed their first softball championship in the Class 3A state softball tournament Friday, July 24, with a 10-5 victory over Davenport Assumption.

Championship Ashlyn Steen catch
Mount Vernon senior Ashlyn Steen (No. 6) makes a crucial catch in the outfield in the championship game.
Championship Jenna Sprague
Mount Vernon’s Jenna Sprague (No. 14) pitches in the championship game Friday.
MV SB Bunt Ashlyn Steen
Mount Vernon senior Ashlyn Steen (No. 6) lays down a bunt at the state softball tournament.
MV SB Kameron Brand
Mount Vernon’s Kameron Brand (No. 9) handles the ball inthe quarterfinal match.

