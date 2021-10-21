If we were in person I would be asking for a drum roll…
Cole Library is excited to bring our patrons Hoopla!(Loud cheering and clapping.)
Hoopla is a streaming service that allows you to check out movies, Ebooks, audiobooks, music, and comics instantly on your phone, tablet, or TV products. There is no waiting – multiple users may check out the same material. When the item is do, it is returned automatically. To access Hoopla go to www.colelibrary.org , click on Resources then click on Ebooks and E-resources, then click on Hoopla. You can also click on the Hoopla slide on the library’s web page. You will need your library card to authenticate the first time only.
When Cole Library purchases streaming services for its patrons it is very different than purchasing materials for the library shelves. When using a service like Hoopla the library is charged for each item a patron checks out. Because we pay for each check out individually, each patron is limited to 5 items per month.
This service is paid for this year by an American Rescue Plan Act Grant through the State Library of Iowa. This grant is allowing us to explore this technology with patrons without impacting our budget. It is enabling us to provide more materials to our patrons that don’t feel comfortable going into public spaces yet. Lisbon Library also provides Hoopla for it’s patrons. Since this streaming service is new I hope you will check it out and let me know your thoughts: cboggs@cornellcollege.edu.