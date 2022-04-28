The Iowa Butterfly Survey Network (IBSN) is located at Reiman Gardens with the ultimate goal of educating Iowans about butterflies, while at the same time encourage people to take an active role in conservation. IBSN conducts research using volunteer citizen scientists of all skill levels to collect data for yearly population surveys of butterfly species in the state of Iowa. Volunteers are trained in survey techniques specifically developed for butterflies.
Of the 122 species of butterflies believed to live in Iowa, more than one fourth are listed as endangered, threatened or of “special concern” making their long-term survival questionable in the state.
Training in the IBSN is provided through online recorded instruction, which can be completed in less than two hours. Details of how to perform the surveys are provided during training. Volunteer citizen scientists can do surveys using an IBSN provided phone app, or can use a paper form, then enter their findings into an online database.
The online training is available from January through June. After training, individuals are set to do your surveys at a time convenient to you, and as many as you like. The only requirement to be a volunteer citizen scientist is to do a minimum of six surveys between June 1 and August 8.
“During my first year of surveys at Kent Park near Tiffin, I spotted over 1,700 butterflies and 32 different species,” said Jim Boles. “Doing the surveys provides a sense of purpose, but it is more just the enjoyment of being outside. I also carry a camera which provides me the opportunity to stop and take notice, to slow down, to see details which I may otherwise buzz-on-by in our fast paced culture. There is the joy of the hunt too, to see a butterfly that you’ve never seen, or to see one that is very rare.”
Helping with ISBN surveys helps to provide:
• Time alone in a swirling field of wild flowers, or
• Appreciation of the beauty of nature, like the amazing coloration of the fall Monarch migration as they alight upon golden rod, or
• Familiarity with the butterflies, like seeing the same Silver Spotted Skipper every day at the same location, as it looks for a mate and defends its territory
• In some sense these surveys become walks, walks which enter into you, becoming an embedded and recognizable part of you; an enrichment that costs nothing – except that you slow down to allow it to enter.
There are several ready-to-go routes, or you can create a route at a desired location. The established routes are:
Linn County• Matsell Bridge
• Rehrauer Natural Area
• Wanatee Park
• Wickiup Hill Natural Area
Johnson County• Belgum Grove
• Hickory Hill Park
• Waterworks Prairie Park
For further information contact:
Anita Westphal
Butterfly Wing Assistant
Reiman Gardens
515-294-9145