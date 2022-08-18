Iowa Corn is proud to sponsor Iowa Corn Day at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to chat with Iowa corn farmers while participating in a scavenger hunt across the fairgrounds, touring the Iowa Corn mobile education trailer and sharing wins with the #IowansWin photobooth on the grand concourse.
To participate, fairgoers can spot the six farmer cutout stations scattered throughout the fairgrounds using the hint card found at the Iowa Corn tent. Scan the QR code located at each stop to learn about each Iowa corn farmer pictured and chat with farmers along the way. By completing and engaging in the scavenger hunt, participants will earn a $5 coupon to enjoy a corn-fed treat at the Dairy Goodness Barn, Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters, Cluck’n Coop, Iowa Pork Tent, Pork Chop-on-a-Stick Stand or the Turkey Grill.
Fairgoers are encouraged to visit the interactive Iowa Corn mobile education trailer on the Grand Concourse. The 40-foot state-of-the-art mobile trailer takes visitors on a multi-media journey and shares how Iowa corn farmers conserve their land while growing corn that’s used for food, feed, fuel and the 4,000 other products made from corn.
Iowa Corn encourages fairgoers to celebrate their fun at the fair by capturing “winning” moments throughout their day and sharing them on social media using #IowansWin. Those who participate will be entered to win a grand prize of a Grizzly cooler, Fareway gift card and Iowa Corn swag.