Iowa Corn is proud to sponsor Iowa Corn Day at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to chat with Iowa corn farmers while participating in a scavenger hunt across the fairgrounds, touring the Iowa Corn mobile education trailer and sharing wins with the #IowansWin photobooth on the grand concourse.

To participate, fairgoers can spot the six farmer cutout stations scattered throughout the fairgrounds using the hint card found at the Iowa Corn tent. Scan the QR code located at each stop to learn about each Iowa corn farmer pictured and chat with farmers along the way. By completing and engaging in the scavenger hunt, participants will earn a $5 coupon to enjoy a corn-fed treat at the Dairy Goodness Barn, Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters, Cluck’n Coop, Iowa Pork Tent, Pork Chop-on-a-Stick Stand or the Turkey Grill.

Recommended for you