Feel the energy of hundreds of amazing student performers, representing 85 participating Iowa high schools, as they share highlights from their award-winning school musicals during the 2022 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase. Iowa PBS is proud to present an exclusive livestream of the full event on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. A 90-minute highlights special will air Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m.
Mount Vernon High School participates in the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards competitions, and this spring’s production of “Hello, Dolly!” was adjudicated by the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards.
The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase is an unforgettable evening of entertainment celebrating the important contributions of Iowa’s high school drama programs. Throughout the year, theater professionals travel across the state to review high school musical productions. The year culminates with students from those schools coming together in a professionally produced awards showcase at the Des Moines Civic Center, sharing highlights from their productions and receiving honors for their work in performance, technical and creative categories. In addition, students work under the direction of a guest music director and choreographer from New York City to give the best performances of their young lives.
This is a can’t-miss evening for anyone who loves musicals and believes in the power of the arts to impact young people.
