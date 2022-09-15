Iowa PBS will hold an Iowa Press debate for the Iowa Governor’s race Monday, Oct. 17, at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. The hour-long debate will begin at 7 p.m. The program will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and plans for Iowa’s future. Reynolds is running for reelection to a second full term as governor. DeJear is a small business owner who was nominated for Secretary of State in 2018 but has not yet held public office. Kay Henderson, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate with a panel of Iowa political journalists asking the candidates questions. There will be no studio audience during the debate.

