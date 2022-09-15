Iowa PBS will hold an Iowa Press debate for the Iowa Governor’s race Monday, Oct. 17, at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. The hour-long debate will begin at 7 p.m. The program will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and plans for Iowa’s future. Reynolds is running for reelection to a second full term as governor. DeJear is a small business owner who was nominated for Secretary of State in 2018 but has not yet held public office. Kay Henderson, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate with a panel of Iowa political journalists asking the candidates questions. There will be no studio audience during the debate.
Spanish language interpretation will be available for Iowa Press Debates: Governor via SAP. Episodes with Spanish audio will be available on demand on iowapbs.org and YouTube. Funding for language interpretation of this program is provided by Wells Fargo.
Iowa PBS will also host an Iowa Press debate for the second district U.S. Congressional race on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. The hour-long debate will begin at 7 p.m. The program will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Candidates U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R — Marion) and State Senator Liz Mathis (D — Hiawatha) will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans. Kay Henderson, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate with a panel of Iowa political journalists asking the candidates questions. There will be no studio audience during the debate.
Spanish language interpretation will be available for Iowa Press Debates: 2nd Congressional District via SAP. Episodes with Spanish language audio will be available on demand on iowapbs.org and YouTube. Funding for language interpretation of this program is provided by Wells Fargo.
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.
Iowa Press will also be hosting debates with candidates for Iowa secretary of state, secretary of agriculture and treasurer of state offices.
Secretary of state candidates Joel Miller (D — Cedar Rapids) and Paul Pate (R — Cedar Rapids), incumbent secretary of state, will appear on the Sept. 16 edition of the program. This program will be broadcast Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept, 18 at noon on Iowa PBS. The program will also be broadcast on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 Saturday, Sep, 17 at 8:30 a.m.
Mike Naig (R — Dallas County), incumbent secretary of agriculture, and John Norwood (D — Ankeny) will appear on the Sept, 30 edition to discuss the Iowa secretary of agriculture race. This program will be broadcast Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon on Iowa PBS. The program will also be broadcast on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 a.m.
The Iowa treasurer of state race will be covered on the Oct. 7 edition of Iowa Press with candidates Michael Fitzgerald (D — Des Moines), incumbent treasurer of state, and Roby Smith (R — Davenport). This program will be broadcast Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, at noon on Iowa PBS. The program will also be broadcast on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 Saturday, Oct, 8, at 8:30 a.m.