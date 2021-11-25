Explore Iowa's first capital city like never before with Iowa PBS. Historic Buildings of Iowa: Iowa City premieres Monday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., during Fall Festival 2021.
Viewers will journey through the architecture, culture and history intertwined throughout the city's buildings. Through extensive indoor filming, aerial perspectives and in-depth interviews, Iowa PBS presents a definitive look at multiple structures in Iowa City.
"Iowa City is one of our state's most historic communities. A vibrant college town that is home to Iowa's first capitol building and features tremendous venues for arts and athletics," said Iowa PBS Senior Producer Andrew Batt. "It's rewarding to help Iowans discover, or rediscover, the stories and buildings still standing."
Historic Buildings of Iowa: Iowa City soars across the city to take viewers through some of its most iconic sites. Featured structures include:
The Englert Theatre with its renovated vaudeville-era playhouse, now serving as a community performance venue.
The Old Capitol which serves as a centerpiece for the University of Iowa campus and a touchstone to Iowa's first capital city.
Hancher Auditorium as it was rebuilt for the 21st century after devastating floods in 2008.
Kinnick Stadium, the University of Iowa's hallowed football grounds for a century of gridiron clashes.
Historic Buildings of Iowa: Iowa City is presented by Iowa PBS as part of Fall Festival 2021. With programming airing on Iowa PBS .1, Iowa PBS WORLD .3 and Iowa PBS Create .4, Fall Festival 2021 takes place November 20-21 and 27-29. Visit iowapbs.org/fall-festival for the full broadcast schedule, encore broadcasts, thank-you gifts and more.
Support for Historic Buildings of Iowa: Iowa City is provided by OPN Architects.
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV.