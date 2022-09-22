Work is ongoing to the sewer line for a building Iron Leaf Press will be renting in uptown Mount Vernon. The space will be able to house all three presses used by the business. The move will happen later this fall.
Iron Leaf Press is looking to move from their location on First Street, but not too far.
Danielle Chargo, owner of the business, said she is looking to move from her current location to the former mechanics shop on First Street East.
“The move will double the space I currently have in my uptown Mount Vernon business,” Chargo said.
Chargo said the goal is to allow her to hold more of the presses she uses for her business in one location.
“There are times I have to run home to use one of the other presses or paper cutters I need for a job,” Chargo said. “With this new space, all of my equipment will fit in the space.”
Chargo said that her current space is too tight to have multiple people working in the office at once and that’s something the new space will allow her to do, as well as highlight more of her stationery and products in the retail space.
Chargo said that the move will happen later this fall or early winter, as there is still some work that needs to be finished to the new space, including adding new windows to the office area. Workers are currently working on updating the sewer lines, which has not been in use as a business space for several years.
Chargo noted she has come a long way since first opening her business in Lisbon and making the transition to Mount Vernon’s uptown, where she has been for the past seven years.
She had looked at the space the day before giving birth to her child, and knows that she will get her keys in October to start transitioning some of her supplies to that space, with a full move in date to yet to be determined.