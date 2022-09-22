Iron Press new location work
Work is ongoing to the sewer line for a building Iron Leaf Press will be renting in uptown Mount Vernon. The space will be able to house all three presses used by the business. The move will happen later this fall.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

Iron Leaf Press is looking to move from their location on First Street, but not too far.

Danielle Chargo, owner of the business, said she is looking to move from her current location to the former mechanics shop on First Street East.

