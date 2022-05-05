This is the second of three articles researched and compiled by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon unit of the Linn County League of Women Voters. It is our passion to inform and encourage voters in our area. This article will focus on the qualifications, training, duties and responsibilities of our Precinct Election Officials. The third article will answer questions about registration, new precinct boundaries and polling places, deadlines, ID requirements at the polls and new laws since 2020. The first article focused on why voters should feel confident in voting in Iowa and the many safeguards in our election process.
Three contributors – Carol Daly, Sharon Hill and Carol Woods-Boren, relied on information from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website and the Linn County Auditor’s Elections office.
According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, “Precinct election officials are the key ingredient in running our polling places on election day.”
For every election, about 10,000 officials are needed to cover the thousands of precincts across the State of Iowa. Election officials must be registered to vote in Iowa, be at least 17 years old, be a resident of the county you serve, and complete the required training.
After expressing my interest and attending Election School online, I feel ready to serve. Election day begins early. I must report to my assigned polling place by 6 a.m. to get everything ready for polls to open by 7 a.m.
We begin with setting up and powering on all technology. Voting signs need to be posted. Check-in tables and the voting area needs to be set up to assure privacy. Guidelines for authorized poll watchers must be reviewed.
The chairperson and all precinct election officials (PEOs) take an oath to impartially perform the duties of the position and endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit and abuse. A Republican and Democrat precinct official are designated to jointly assist voters whenever they need assistance.
Once the Ballot Tabulating machine is set up, a zero tape is run to open the polls. The paper tape prints and shows all the contests with a zero number of votes. All precinct officials sign this tape. Signing verifies that it was checked and is official.
We set up the Express Vote machine, available to any voter, but specifically designed for those who would have difficulty reading or marking a paper ballot. Voter instruction signs and warnings are displayed properly.
Then we inventory the number of ballots. Do we have the correct form of the ballot for our precinct? Does our ballot count agree with the number stated by Linn County Elections on the Ballot Record and receipt?
At 7 a.m., we open the polls and greet voters. The specially programmed iPad enables me, through it’s prompts, to look up each voter and verify their eligibility. I scan their ID and verbally verify their address and date of birth. A voter in Iowa can register on Election Day or change their address by providing proper documentation, and the iPad directs me through this procedure. When all requirements are met, I issue a ballot.
Precinct workers may NOT leave the polling site the entire day. We bring lunch and dinner and stagger breaks. We may not have newspapers or political materials at the workplace. It’s a long day.
After polls close at 8 p.m., we workers help the chairperson account for all ballots by listing the number of ballots voted, unused ballots remaining, spoiled and provisional ballots and compare this with the number of ballots the precinct received. These numbers are all reported on the Ballot Record and Receipt. We all watch as the end-of-day voting results tape is run, showing totals for each race. Two copies are printed and we all sign off on both copies. Again, the media and others may observe, but not interfere with the necessary work.
The memory card is removed from the voting machine. This memory card and one of two copies of the paper voting results is sealed in an envelope and delivered by two PEO transporters from different parties to the Elections Office in Cedar Rapids. Then detailed instructions are followed by the precinct chairperson so that the second results tape, voted and spoiled ballots, provisional ballots, the Ballot Record and Receipt, equipment and supplies are driven in separately to the Elections Office. These checks and double checkes are important to our election integrity.
For this 15-hour day, workers are compensated approximately $225. It is a challenge for Linn County Auditor’s Office to recruit the number of workers required for this important job. Roberta Ringold served as a precinct worker and chairperson for many years. When asked what motivated her to work year after year, she said “While serving the Republican party for 12 years, I grew impressed with the system of elections in Iowa. Linn County fully trains the precinct officials so they know what to do. This is an important part of our free election system. I hope other citizens will volunteer to be part of the local team.”
If you value good government and secure elections, you may be just the person to serve. For more information, and an online application, go to www.linncountyiowa.gov/402/precinct-election-official-onlineapplication. Those who register as Democrat, Republican, Green Party, Libertarian and No Party are eligible.
Democracy is not a spectator sport. Be a confident, informed voter.