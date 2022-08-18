Even though secondary principal Jack Leighty’s contract didn’t begin until Aug. 1, he’s already been a presence in the Lisbon community. He attended many of Lisbon’s post season softball and baseball games and has been working with the new administrative team at the district to tackle a few of the issues ahead of this school year.

“For me, the most important thing in this position this first year is just building relationships,” Leighty said. “Be that with teachers or students or community members, building relationships is hugely a necessity.”

Jack Leighty
Jack Leighty is the new secondary principal at Lisbon Schools this school year.

