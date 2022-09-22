Heart Consort Music is celebrating 36 years in business this September. The company has been serving the Eastern Iowa area since September of 1986. In addition to offering private music lessons, recording studio services, and music retail sales, HCM also operates an independent record label with 29 CD releases and has a performance group – “James Kennedy & Friends.”

“James Kennedy & Friends” has just won their second major award of 2022.

