Heart Consort Music is celebrating 36 years in business this September. The company has been serving the Eastern Iowa area since September of 1986. In addition to offering private music lessons, recording studio services, and music retail sales, HCM also operates an independent record label with 29 CD releases and has a performance group – “James Kennedy & Friends.”
“James Kennedy & Friends” has just won their second major award of 2022.
Earlier this year, the group won in the “Radio Music Awards” and has just been notified of winning the international Indie Music Channel Awards “Best Instrumental Band” category for their work on “How We Are.”
“James Kennedy & Friends” have been a force in “indie” music for many years, performing blues, jazz, world, and more.
During that time, the group has toured regionally, nationally, and internationally playing venues of all sizes — delighting audiences of all ages and receiving praise from reviewers around the globe. The group’s long list of credentials attests to the fact that this group of seasoned professionals combines their passion and touches each listener with the power of music.
Personnel are: James Kennedy – 6 & 12 String Guitars, Matt Alles – Bass, Catherine Lawson – 5-string Violin, Eric Madison – Drums. Kennedy, Lawson and Alles reside in Mount Vernon and Madison resides in Coralville.