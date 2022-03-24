James Kennedy and Friends won the Indie Music Channel’s 2022 Radio Music Award in the category of “Best Instrumental Band.”
Radio Music Awards cover a wide range of categories, including Americana, rock, blues, instrumental, children’s and more.
Each year, The Radio Music Awards recognizes independent singers and bands from around the world who have achieved the outstanding accomplishment of receiving terrestrial, satellite and/or internet radio airplay for their music, in spite of not being signed to a major record label.
“James Kennedy & Friends” have been a force in “indie” music for many years, performing blues, jazz, world, and more. During that time, the group has toured regionally, nationally, and internationally playing venues of all sizes. The group’s long list of credentials attests to the fact that this group of seasoned professionals combines their passion and touches each listener with the power of music.
Members of the band include: James Kennedy (plays six and 12 string guitars), Matt Alles (bass), Catherine Lawson (five-string violin) and Eric Madison (drums). Kennedy, Alles and Lawson reside in Mount Vernon. Madison resides in Coralville.
The band has released 29 CDs and is known in 87 countries. James Kennedy and Friends has also had CD entries up for Grammy Awards 19 years in a row, and has won numerous independent music awards for their music.