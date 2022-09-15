James D. Minor, 35, of Olin passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. His funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3 pm at Dawson Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life will follow his funeral service at Hammer’s Hideaway in Olin.

