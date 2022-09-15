James D. Minor, 35, of Olin passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. His funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3 pm at Dawson Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life will follow his funeral service at Hammer’s Hideaway in Olin.
James Daniel was born Oct. 1, 1986 in Iowa City, to James “Jim” and Carlena (Petersen) Minor. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2005. On Dec. 2, 2006 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Anita Gonzalez at Eden United Church in Cedar Rapids, they have been together for over 18 years. He faithfully and honorably served in the Iowa National Guard. James worked as a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting his guns and spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 16 years Anita, their children; Jayden, Tristan, Jemma and Ryker, his parents Jim and Carlena Minor, maternal grandfather Don (Carol) Petersen, two sisters; Amber Minor, Kristina (Brad) Dvorak, his adopted siblings; Ciera (David) Cavanagh, Kristina (Dan) Cable, Chelsie Minor, Alex Minor, Liz Minor and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Virgil and Hilda Minor, maternal grandmother Betty (Dale) Johnston and an uncle Samuel Minor.