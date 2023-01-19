Jane Marilyn Overman, 94, of Mount Vernon passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Rev. Denny Juhl officiated. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Burial: St Johns Lisbon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services of Mount Vernon are caring for the family.

