Jane Marilyn Overman, 94, of Mount Vernon passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Rev. Denny Juhl officiated. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Burial: St Johns Lisbon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services of Mount Vernon are caring for the family.
Jane Marilyn, the daughter of Leo and Anna Young Woods, was born July 31, 1928, in the family home near Mount Vernon. She grew up in the Mount Vernon area where she attended country school. Marilyn graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1945. Marilyn was united in marriage to Ray Overman April 23, 1949, in Vallejo, Calif. Because Ray was in the U.S. Navy, the couple spent the next 20 years living in ports up and down the coast of California. The couple also were stationed in Yokohama, Japan, for two years. Before Ray’s retirement from the U.S. Navy in 1965, Marilyn and Ray made their home on the east coast. They lived in Norfolk, Va., Annapolis, Md., and Portsmouth, Va.
Marilyn and Ray returned to Mount Vernon, in 1965, where they made their home. Marilyn worked for the Mount Vernon public schools in the hot lunch program. She retired from the school in 1992. In her retirement years, Ray and Marilyn kept busy with many things. Marilyn was active with many events through the St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. They took wonderful trips with the Mount Vernon Bank’s “Friends Plus” group. She also spent much time gardening and working on crossword puzzles. Marilyn’s greatest love though was her family, faith, and the time she spent with everyone together.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Stephen (Joyce) Overman of Albuquerque, N. M., Nancy (Tom) Van Zee of Pella, Terri Overman of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Shanna (Ben) Kadlubar of White Hall, Ark., Chase Van Zee of Waukee; great grandchildren, Lucinda Kadlubar, Corbin Kadlubar; sister-in-law, Mickey Woods; and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ray in 2015; two sisters, Kathleen “Sis” Pitlik, Joyce Gardemann; two brothers, Robert Woods, Charles Woods; a sister-in-law, Kay Woods; and a brother-in-law, Eddie Pitlik.
Memorials may be directed in Marilyn’s name to St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon; Southeast Linn Food Pantry; and/or Camp Courageous.
