Jane M. Peters, 63, of Lisbon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon.

Jane is survived by her husband, Lee; a sister, Debra (Mike) Freeman of Hiawatha; a brother, Jack (Ann) Sauer of Fairfax; five nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you