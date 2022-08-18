Jane M. Peters, 63, of Lisbon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon.
Jane is survived by her husband, Lee; a sister, Debra (Mike) Freeman of Hiawatha; a brother, Jack (Ann) Sauer of Fairfax; five nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.
Jane Marie was born May 15, 1959, in Iowa City. Jane and her siblings were adopted by John and Kathleen Sauer in 1963. Jane grew up in the Mechanicsville area where she attended and graduated high school. She attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon and received her Bachelor’s Degree in English. Jane married Lee Peters in 1980 in Mechanicsville and worked at ACT, grading test and editing letters. Later Jane worked as a book-keeper at the local pharmacy and then at Little Dog Repair. Jane was very active for twelve years with the Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theater.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial fund has been established in Jane’s name and may be directed to Fur Fun Dog Rescue, 229 Badger Road, Lisbon, Iowa and/or MVLCT, 121 1st Street West, Mount Vernon.
Please share your support and memories with Jane’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.