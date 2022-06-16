Janette Kay Blinks, 66, ended her earthly journey Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home in Mount Vernon, surrounded by family and friends. A gathering to remember Janette will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Palmer House Stable, 200 East Main Street, Solon.
Janette was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Cedar Rapids to Francis and Elva (Hintz) Wolrab. She grew up in rural Mount Vernon and graduated from high school in 1973. She married the love of her life, Paul E. Blinks, in 1975, and they spent 39 years together. The couple made their home in Lisbon and were blessed with two daughters. She was affectionately known as ‘Nanny’ and adored the time spent with her grandchildren. Janette was a gifted artist and gardener. She was involved in the local antique community for many years and established lifelong friendships. She was always searching for the ‘good junk’. She worked alongside her friends for 15 years at Nolz Chiropractic. Currently, she was honored to be helping the elderly transition into the next phase of their life. You would often see her outside working tirelessly on her yard and restoring her old farmhouse. She loved all animals but especially her kitties. She helped to rehabilitate many animals, her most favorite being squirrels. She enjoyed all of the beautiful things found in nature, interesting pieces of wood, rocks, geodes, crystals and shells.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Leah Wright (Jason) of Lisbon and Emily
Hertzke (Adam) of Ames; her grandchildren, Angela Larimer (Tyler), Sara, Mariah (Destiny
Anderson), Noel Striegel, Henry and Louis Hertzke; her great-grandchildren, Kashtyn Larimer and Paisley-Mae Anderson; her mother, Elva Wolrab of Mount Vernon; siblings, Vicky Petruzziello (Mike) of New Jersey, Jacklyn Moore of Iowa City, Gail Logan and Glen Wolrab of Mount Vernon and Jill Clark (Bill) of Cedar Rapids; beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, countless friends and dear Carolyn Wellso.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Wolrab; husband, Paul Blinks; mother-in-law, Maxine Hatcher; father-in-law, John Blinks and a brother-in-law, John Moore.
Thank you to Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service of Mount Vernon for assisting the family. A memorial fund for the family has been established in Janette’s name to. Please share your support and memories with Janette’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.