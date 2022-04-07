The combined Uptown and Lincoln Highway Jazz choirs perform at the Java Jazz showcase Thursday, March 31 at Mount Vernon High School. Read more about Java Jazz on page 9A.
A Jazzy Evening
Nathan Countryman | Staff photo
“It feels so great to be back and having students perform on stage,” Weber said. “The jazz band earned a Division I rating at the jazz competition back in January in Class 3A. We’ve also taken part in the Jazz Corridor Project that performed in the Paramount Theatre.”
Weber said the dedication of the students was one of the things he loved, with many of the students attending early bird practices since October to learn and practice those charts, even ungraded.
“There’s really no better group of students to wake up early to work with every day,” Weber said.
The band performed “Blues for the Cap,” “Don’t Know Why,” “NARDIS,” “At Last,” “SNOOZIN’,” “Orange Colored Sky,” “If I Didn’t Have You,” “Hello,” “How High The Moon,” “Feeling Good” and accompanied the show choirs on “Lullaby of Broadway” during the Java Jazz Showcase.
The showcase also featured performances from Uptown Jazz choir.
“We’re happy for the Java Jazz showcase returning, because it gives our students a chance to experience performances that they missed due to COVID-19,” said director Thad Wilkins. “We have several students in our program who never have taken part in a Java Jazz showcase because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Wilkins said Uptown Jazz choir participated in the Iowa Jazz Championships, where the choir was in the Class 3A competition, against 30 jazz choirs.
“Only eight are selected as the best of class from across the state,” Wilkins said. “This group placed fifth in all of the swing choirs from throughout the state. I’m super, super proud of the choir.”
Many of the members of Uptown Jazz were freshman or eighth graders as well.
Lincoln Highway Jazz Choir also fared well at the State Jazz competition in February, placing third overall.
“To have two of the best choirs in the state in our area is just great,” Wilkins said. “It’s a joy just to have out students performing and getting these experiences like we used to.”
Uptown Jazz also competed in Class 3A at the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships Monday, March 29.
The choirs performed numbers including “Down at Smokey Joe’s,” “Moonglow,” “My Romance, “The Glory of Love,” “Old Friends, “Walk with the Wind,” and “Lullaby of Broadway.”