Joan Kohl, 73, of Lisbon, passed away Monday, Oct, 18, 2021, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Private Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Joan generously donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Arrangements are by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon.
Joan Marie McAndrew was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Davenport, to Clem and Loretta (Hart) McAndrew. She attended Lost Nation High School, graduating in 1966. Joan earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Education and taught as a Kindergarten teacher for over 30 years at Mount Vernon Schools. She married Kenneth Kohl on June 27, 1970, in Lost Nation.
Joan was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, teacher, and friend. Joan’s grandchildren and family were her biggest treasure. She was always there to inspire them, attending their sports and activities. Joan enjoyed going for walks with friends, cooking, and gardening. She was a devout Catholic, her faith and involvement with the church meant a lot to her.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Ken; children, Michelle (Salvador) Atienza and Matt (Patricia) Kohl; grandchildren, Chiara, Catia, and Caiden Atienza and Maya, Max, and Matthias Kohl; siblings Jim (Lyn) McAndrew, Jane (Chuck) Joice, and Judy Benhart; several nieces and nephews; numerous extended family members and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, University of Iowa Cancer Research, or a charity of your choice.
