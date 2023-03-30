John Braxton Neff, 87, passed away March 20, 2023. Funeral Service was held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Dawn Stephens served as celebrant. Visitation was held from 3 – 5 p.m. Monday, prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon are caring for John’s family.
John was the son of John G. and Alta Neff. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1954 and immediately began working at Collins Radio/Rockwell Collins for the next 38 years. After retiring from Rockwell Collins, he worked at Palisades-Kepler State Park for 13 years. John married the love of his life, JoAnne Nikodim, Dec. 30, 1955. The couple were married for 57 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outside in the summer-time, and doing cross-word puzzles.
John is survived by his daughter, Barbara Aguirre; sons, Joe Neff and Bill Neff(Chriss); grandson, Cisco Aguirre (Megan); great grandchildren, Serrenitee, Gavin, Leevigh, and Weslee; and his cat, Ella.
He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne; parents, John G. and Alta; and, sister, Rosemary Roberts.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to the Mount Vernon/Lisbon Ambulance Service; and/or Cedar Valley Humane Society.
Please share your support and memories with John’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.