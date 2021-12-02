Johnson County Refuse will be selling to Lake Shore Recycling of Chicago, Ill.
Johnson County Refuse owner Steve Smith said that Lake Shore Recycling approached him about potentially selling his trucks and company.
“My wife has been looking to retire, and this was a deal that offers a good package for my current employees and our customers,” Smith said.
When it comes to the current clients of Johnson County Refuse, Smith notes very little will change at the local level, aside from where bills may be paid.
“I’m planning on sticking on and running the company locally,” Smith said. “We’ll have many of the same guys and trucks picking up trash and recycling. Most of my workers will be getting raises and better benefits from working from a larger company.”
When it comes to things like missed pickups, those calls will still go to the local company.
“I didn’t come looking for this sales opportunity,” Smith said. “This was an opportunity that came to me.”
The company will keep the name Johnson County Refuse for the next three years.
The rates will remain the same for the City of Lisbon through the remainder of the city’s contract, which expires in June 2028. Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins noted that the rates offered by Lake Shore Recycling are similar to rates Lisbon is currently paying.