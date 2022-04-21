Judith Kay (Akin) Lass, 77, from Lisbon, passed away surrounded by family, April 12, 2022, after a sudden condition due to an ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. There will be a luncheon immediately afterwards in Solon.
Judy was born May 14, 1944, to Louis Paul and Josephine Maxine Akin at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. After graduating from Joliet Central high school in 1962, she went on to study nursing at the University of Iowa. She was a member of Delta Zeta.
After graduation, she worked at many different medical facilities before teaching at St. Luke’s Hospital. She ended her long career of nursing at the University of Iowa on the diabetes floor, where she was also helped lead the nursing union.
In 1965, while studying at Iowa, she met her future husband of 55 years, Thomas R. Lass. They wed in 1966, going on to love and care for two children, Brad and Jill.
After retiring in 2004, Judy had no trouble filling her time. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Women’s Club and contributed to locating names and information of the deceased at the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Along with being an avid reader and invested in her family’s genealogy, she loved Iowa sports, cross stitching, antiquing and going on cross-country road trips. She spent much of her time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Lass; siblings, Janet (Jim) Ryan, Constance Brumund, and Gregory (Jackie) Akin and brother-in-law, Dave (Margaret) Lockwood-Lass; her children, Brad (Brittany) Lass and Jill (Thomas) Swierczewski; grandchildren, Dillon (Jonalyn) Lass, Jamie Lass, Sydney Swierczewski, Devin Swierczewski and Allison Lass; great-grandchildren, Kane Lass and Layla Lass and nieces and nephews, Kelly (Tim) Daly, Daniel Brumund, Taylor (Dan) Russell and Paul Akin.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Akin and Maxine Akin; granddaughter, Angel Lass and brother-in-law, James Brumund.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospice, and Mount Vernon Community School District Foundation.
Please share your support and memories with Judy’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.