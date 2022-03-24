Julia Hibbing is the newest doctor at Mount Vernon Eye Clinic.
She joined the practice Thursday, March 17.
Hibbing said she was always interested in optometry as a career at a young age.
“I loved optometry growing up and my hometown optometrist allowed me to shadow him in high school, so I knew this was the field for me,” Hibbing said.
Hibbing graduated from Osage High School, and then did her undergraduate studies at Luther College in Decorah. She received her doctorate in ophthalmology from the Southern College of Optometry.
She worked at a few vision clinics in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area before joining the Mount Vernon Eye Clinic.
“My hometown optometrist is a friend of Dr. Siktowski, and he recommended I reach out to him when I was relocating to this area,” Hibbing said. “We have been in contact over the past few years.”
Hibbing said having grown up in Osage, she is familiar with small town communities and is excited to be practicing and working in the Mount Vernon community and wants to be more involved in this community.
“I’ve always wanted to work in a smaller community and practice, and this job offers that opportunity,” Hibbing said. “I’m just excited to be offering optometry care to more of the residents of Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities and working alongside Dr. Siktowski and Dr. Sindt.”
She and her husband, Kyle, live in Ely. Kyle is a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Hiawatha.
Her parents still reside in the Osage area, but her mother grew up in the Dewitt area, so Hibbing is familiar with many of the small towns between Dewitt and Osage.