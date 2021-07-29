Four students have been awarded Julian Johnston Scholarships of $500 each for the 2021-22 academic year at the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon.
Matthew Morrical, son of Andy and Jackie Morrical, is a senior at Cornell College. He is a German major and plans to pursue a master’s degree in library sciences. Grace Krapfl is a junior at the University of Iowa. She is the daughter of Adam and Erin Krapfl and is working toward a degree in elementary education with endorsements in reading and language arts. Payton Schwiebert, son of Rick and Kim Schwiebert, is a junior. He is majoring in studio arts at the University of Northern Iowa. Ryley Hoffman is a junior at Iowa State University. She is the daughter of Loren and Jennifer Hoffman. Ryley is pursuing a career as a physical therapist or physician assistant.
The scholarship was established by Julian E. Johnston, a well-known Mount Vernon businessman. Mr. Johnston was very appreciative of the financial support he received from the local Methodist Church as a Cornell College student during the 1930’s and set up this scholarship to help others. This is the 24th year the Memorials Committee has offered the scholarship to church members who are classified as a junior or senior at a four-year institution.