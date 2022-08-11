Four students have been awarded Julian Johnston Scholarships of $500 each for the 2022-23 academic year at the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon.
Mandy Morrical, daughter of Andy and Jackie Morrical, is a junior at Macalester College. She is majoring in economics and plans to receive minors in psychology and women’s gender and sexuality studies. Grace Krapfl is a senior at the University of Iowa. She is the daughter of Adam and Erin Krapfl and is working towards a degree in elementary education. Payton Schwiebert, son of Rick and Kim Schwiebert, is a senior. He is majoring in studio arts at the University of Northern Iowa. Jack Kragenbrink is the son of Mike and Suzette Kragenbrink. Jack is a junior at St. Ambrose University majoring in exercise science. He plans to apply for St. Ambrose’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
The scholarship was established by Julian E. Johnston, a well-known Mount Vernon businessman. Mr. Johnston was very appreciative of the financial support he received from the local Methodist Church as a Cornell College student during the 1930’s and set up this scholarship to help others. This is the 25 th year the Memorials Committee has offered the scholarship to church members who are classified as a Junior or Senior at a four-year institution.