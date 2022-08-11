Four students have been awarded Julian Johnston Scholarships of $500 each for the 2022-23 academic year at the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon.

Mandy Morrical, daughter of Andy and Jackie Morrical, is a junior at Macalester College. She is majoring in economics and plans to receive minors in psychology and women’s gender and sexuality studies. Grace Krapfl is a senior at the University of Iowa. She is the daughter of Adam and Erin Krapfl and is working towards a degree in elementary education. Payton Schwiebert, son of Rick and Kim Schwiebert, is a senior. He is majoring in studio arts at the University of Northern Iowa. Jack Kragenbrink is the son of Mike and Suzette Kragenbrink. Jack is a junior at St. Ambrose University majoring in exercise science. He plans to apply for St. Ambrose’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

