Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre returningEulenspiegel Puppet Theatre will be in the community later this month. The troup’s drive-in puppet show is returning with The Bremen Town Musicians Show on Tuesday, July 27, at 6:30. The public libraries hosted drive-in shows this past October.
Tickets on sale for ‘Ordinary Days’
Tickets are on sale for Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre’s productions of “Ordinary Days,” scheduled for July 16 through July 18 and July 23 through July 24. The show will be performed in person at the First Street Community Center Stage in uptown Mount Vernon.
The musical tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs.
Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. This is an original musical for anyone who’s ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humour and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.