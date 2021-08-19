Keeping Mount Vernon’s uptown eclectic and thriving.
That was the goal for Andrea Gorsh when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the community in March of 2020.
And it’s why she and Kae Apothecary are being recognized as business of the year by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group. Gorsh helped spearhead and lead uptown businesses in a number of different activities throughout the year to help keep each other going.
“I just remember during the pandemic when it felt like we weren’t able to get out of our homes for months. It felt great to have these other small business owners who get some of the same experiences I was having to talk to,” Gorsh said. “To be able to reach out and do what I could to help other businesses by being a leader or helping other businesses really helped me.”
Gorsh joked that one of her reasons for taking on a leadership role during the pandemic was because she was super bossy.
Having ideas of things to try as a business during the midst of the pandemic helped her weather the uncertainty of the time, she said.
“It felt good to take those chances and see what worked to get more people here in uptown and bring people together to try things,” Gorsh said. “That’s one of the things we’re known for at Kae Apothecary, is bringing people together.”
Gorsh remembers early in the pandemic when Fuel didn’t have a website that could take online orders. Gorsh helped fill the gap until Tommie Ouverson and her crews worked on getting a website off the ground to place orders for their coffee locally.
“Last year was less difficult for me because of my connections with those other businesses in uptown Mount Vernon,” Gorsh said.
Gorsh noted that Kae Apothecary is celebrating six years in uptown Mount Vernon, with the third year anniversary of the store being on First Street West coming up this January.
“Back at the start of 2020, I had plans to be getting some of our teas and other Kae Apothecary items distributed into other markets via a broker that had connections throughout the Midwest,” Gorsh said. “Those plans went out the window because of COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re on indefinite hold. COVID-19 was a huge blow to our business, and right now like many businesses, we’ve been working on survival mode. We’ve had to pivot from previous plans.”
The pandemic forced her to do some changes as well, including a new website, curbside pick-ups and local deliveries to the Mount Vernon and Lisbon areas. She’s pretty sure the local deliveries are something she’ll continue if customers want.
Gorsh noted one of the best things about this community is the resilience and support that can be found here.
“The amazing thing about this community is how they come through for one another in a crisis,” Gorsh said. “We do a really great job of not leaving anyone out.
That’s one of the things I love most.”