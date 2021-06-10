For Ashley Kruse of Lisbon, Kanda House was a business that started in the midst of the pandemic.
When the pandemic started, Ashley’s husband Kassidy had to stop doing his business, Family First Safety Solutions, because it required touring personal living spaces. The couple had been renting storage space above Lincolnway Golf Carts for that business.
As the Kruses focused more on their business of reselling items online and consignment options, Ashley said she got into offering clothing as an item to sell.
“I like that we’re able to offer something that Lisbon hadn’t previously had,” Ashley said. “I like seeing women wearing some of the clothing items we’ve found around town as well.”
During the pandemic, Kassidy has continued his consignment business Kash Konsignments. That business helps people to downsize their items or clean up estates and sell items for them.
“We were already paying for this warehouse space,” Kassidy said. “We needed to find a way to pay for that space, and running two different businesses in that space while we wait for the market to rebound for Family First Safety Solutions is important.”
The space, located above Lincolnway Golf Carts, allows people to look at the clothing options available.
“That’s the one thing I’ve noticed when selling clothing – it helps to have a space where people can feel the fabric before they commit to purchasing,” Ashley said.
Ashley said she has offered some of the clothing options she has at craft and vendor shows during the pandemic.
Along with the clothing items available for sale, the couple also has inventory for their consignment business that they rotate through as needed. Kanda House’s website, Kandahouse.shop, is available to shop at 24/7.
Along with the clothing and jewelry offerings, they also have space offered for Out on a Limb wooden signs, which are hand painted by a local provider.
Both Kassidy and Ashley are residents of Lisbon and Lisbon High School alum. The couple have two daughters, Emily and Elly, who they joked rotate being the employees of the month with as frequently as they are there with mom and dad.
Kanda House is currently open Wednesdays through Sundays in Lisbon, but those hours may be subject to change. Current hours are Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To view items for sale, visit kandahouse.shop as well.