Karen K. Rios, 73, of Ocean Springs, Miss., formerly of Kalona, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Miss.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW. Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Brosh Chapel. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
Karen was born March 23, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edward L. and Maxine B. (Netolicky) Tesar. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1967, and later earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Iowa. Karen worked as registered nurse at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City, for over 27 years until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Raymond P. Rios Dec. 30, 1985, in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, needle point, sewing, traveling, gardening, tending to animals and most of all spending time with her family.
Karen is survived by children Raymond L. (Dedra) Terpkosh, Connie M. (Robert) Cummins, Susan (Timothy) Rios-Hahn, Toni A. Sanchez-Graham, Joshua Rios, Corey Rios; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her siblings Carol A. (Jim) Brannaman and Dean E. (Angela) Tesar; as well as her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Raymond.
Memorials may be directed to the either the American Cancer Society or to the ASPCA in her name.