Karen K. Rios, 73, of Ocean Springs, Miss., formerly of Kalona, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Miss.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW. Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Brosh Chapel. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Recommended for you