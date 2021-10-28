Kelly Genskow, 63, of Lisbon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Community Bible Church, Mount Vernon, by Pastor Dennis Fulkerson. Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct., 22, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial was at Lisbon Cemetery.
Kelly Lynn Hudson was born Aug.14, 1958, to Larry and Nancy (Ball) Hudson in Kingfisher, Okla. As a faithful woman, Jesus was always a part of Kelly’s life. She loved Jesus and Jesus loved her. Kelly moved around a lot, and attended many high schools, graduating from Solon. She attended Iowa State University to study Veterinary Medicine. Kelly met Paul Genskow at ISU, and they were married May 6, 1978, in Shueyville. Paul served in the Marines, so many moves were in store for them and their family, including Texas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina (where all of her children were born), California, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, and Iowa. They were able to retire to the Lisbon area in 2017. Kelly was an amazing mother and Nana—she also dabbled in fitness consultation and retail at Hobby Lobby.
Kelly enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers in the beautiful acre lot she tended meticulously. She enjoyed animals, and the family raised many over the years. She also enjoyed reading, sometimes science-fiction, but mostly Devotionals and Precepts for her church bible studies. The Community Bible Church was dear to Kelly’s faith—she taught Sunday School, AWANA, VBS and participated in the Good News Club at Lisbon Schools, Sunshine Club, Growth Group, Precepts, and many Bible Studies. Kelly was most well-known as “Nana”, she cherished her grandchildren. Nana attended all of the kids’ and grandkids’ sports and activities, helped with craft projects, and loved strolling the zoo with them. She was a caring, big-hearted, and loving wife, mom, and Nana. If someone needed something, she was their caregiver, counselor, connection to kindness, love, and support. She will be missed by her beloved family, who love and miss her dearly.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 43 years, Paul; children, Sarah (Steve) Lake of Glencoe, Ill., Ruth (Josh) Smith, of Lisbon, and Elijah (Maureen) Genskow, of McKinney, Tex.; grandchildren, Evie, Charlotte, and Isabelle Lake, Wyatt and Walker Smith, and Lily Genskow; aunt, Marie Love; Paul’s family, including his parents, Earl and Pauline Genskow, and six siblings; father, Larry Hudson; sisters, Tammy and Diane; many extended family members, friends, and church family; and beloved dog, Blue.
Kelly was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents, including Grandma Marie Ball.
