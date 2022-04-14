Lt. Col. (Ret.) Kenneth Eugene Moore, 89, originally from Mount Vernon, passed away March 22, 2022, in Austin, Tex. A memorial service was held April 9, 2022, at St. John United Methodist Church in Austin. Interment of his ashes and military honors will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Campbell Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road. Local arrangements are being handled by Stewart-Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services.
Ken was born March 14, 1933, and has lived in Austin since 1978.
What a life. Growing up on a farm outside of Mount Vernon, Ken was a standout athlete at Mount Vernon high school and graduated in the class of 1951. He won a scholarship to play football at the University of Nebraska, where he enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program. He was also an active member in the Sigma Chi fraternity. While in college, he met and married Karen Joanne Benson in 1955. Together, they raised five wonderful children, Kimberley Sue, Kerry Lynn, Kenneth Bradley, Kurt Michael and Kelly Douglas.
Upon his graduation from the University of Nebraska, Ken served in the Air Force as a fighter pilot and spent the next 28 years in service to his country, serving in Vietnam as well as other overseas assignments. He survived a mid-air collision of two F-102’s while flying out of Misawa AB, Japan, and numerous combat missions flying F-4’s in Vietnam, before retiring from the Air Force in 1983. Flying was one of his passions, along with his art, writing and his love of travel. Ken was an accomplished artist, specializing in his favorite subjects, Bluebonnets and the Texas Hill Country. He also wrote three books detailing his life, his service, and life growing up in rural Iowa in the 1930’s, 40’s, and 50’s.
He enjoyed teaching art, playing golf, delivering Meals on Wheels, being involved in the Austin Senior’s Center and St. John United Methodist Church in Austin.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Julie), Kurt (Lacey) and Kelly (Laura); 14 wonderful grandchildren, Megan (Tom), Mandy (Kyle), Matthew (Chelsea), Jimmy, Kathleen, Brandon, Amber, Jessica, Jillian, Conradt, Sloane, Aubrey, Sterling and Aidan; two great-grandchildren and his loving partner Getel Dalton, whose love and compassion comforted him through some truly special years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean (Stoneking) Moore and father, Kenneth Grant Moore; his brothers, Richard (Barbara) and Jack (Nancy); his wife of 38 years, Karen in 1993 and his daughters, Kim Bird (Steven) in 1999 and Kerry Moore (Mark) in 1997.
Please share your support and memories with Ken’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.