Great weather and advertising led to a robust attendance at this year’s Mount Vernon Chili Cook-Off.

Chili cook-off 1
The crowds were already thick at the Mount Vernon Chili Cook-off Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Cooks took to cooking their ingredients Saturday morning in uptown Mount Vernon, with roads blocked off by 9 a.m. for the festival.

Chili Cook off Chameleons
The Chameleon’s booth dishes up some of their chili. Chameleon’s, with their chameleon carved pumpkin and other elements won for best theme for the booth at Saturday’s contest.
Plantiful Pantry
Devon Olberding dishes up some of the Plantiful Pantry’s chili at the chili cook-off Saturday.
Chili cook-off 4
Cornell College basketball teammembers dish up some of their chili at Saturday’s event.

