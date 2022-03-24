Kirkwood Community College’s Nursing program has earned accreditation status from the National League for Nursing Commission on Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). Out of the 15 two-year nursing programs in Iowa, Kirkwood’s program is now one of only five to be accredited.
A multi-year process, the institution first applied for pre-accreditation candidacy in 2019. Once granted in June of that year, the college then began conducting a two-year self-study of the Nursing program as part of the requirements for accreditation. The self-study was submitted for consideration in June of 2021, which was followed by a site visit from the accrediting body. The NLN CNEA determined the program met or exceeded all essential quality standards and granted a full six-year accreditation status to the college’s Nursing program.
According to Kirkwood Dean of Nursing Kathy Dolter, program accreditation is not only a big moment for the institution, it’s also a major step forward for quality healthcare in eastern Iowa.
“Our accreditation is further proof of what most people have known for years–that the Kirkwood Nursing program is among the best two-year Nursing programs in the country,” said Dolter. “For many years, we have prided ourselves on having superior faculty and a legacy of great student success. As a result, our graduates have the highest RN licensure exam numbers of any two- or four-year program in Iowa. A great number are now in the field providing excellent care in area hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities. Now with our accreditation, our community can seek medical care assured with the knowledge that Kirkwood Nursing graduates have been held to the highest educational standards. I am so proud of our students, faculty and staff for this amazing achievement.”
