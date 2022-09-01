Lisbon and Mount Vernon City Halls will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Area banks will also be closed.
The Lisbon Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast Monday, Sept. 5, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, milk and coffee are on the menu. Proceeds from the breakfast will help purchase of needed equipment for the Lisbon Fire Department. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for youth 4-12 and kids under 4 eat for free.
Lisbon brush pick-up will be delayed until Tuesday, Sept. 6, due to the holiday.
The Mount Vernon City Council meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department conference room.
The Mount Vernon swimming pool will hold lap swim from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., open swim from 12:30 to 5 p.m., and water aerobics from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
The annual dog swim will take place Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $5 per dog, with one dog allowed per adult. No children under 10 years old will be allowed in the pool area. Dogs are allowed to swim, not humans. Owners must provide a paper copy of rabies certificate from their veterinarian. Funds raised benefit the Nancy Doreen Huffman Dog Park.
The last day of operation for the Lisbon Splash pad is Monday, Sept. 5, from noon to 8 p.m.
Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, due to Labor Day.
Most Linn County governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
The following services will continue to operate:
• Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services
• Mental Health Access Center
• The Sheriff’s Office will be closed; however, continuous operations will be available for routine and emergency responses. This includes the Patrol Division, Communications Division and the Correctional Center. In an emergency, always dial 911.
Vehicle registration renewals and property taxes can be paid online at any time at iowataxandtags.org.
