Cornell’s football team battled undefeated Lake Forest to a one-score game for a half before the defending Midwest Conference champions pulled away in a 41-10 win Saturday at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

The Rams (1-3 overall, 1-2 MWC) hung within 14-7 at intermission and received the opening kickoff of the third quarter. Momentum quickly slipped when the Foresters (4-0, 3-0) recovered a Cornell fumble on the fifth play, starting a stretch of three consecutive touchdown drives by Lake Forest that changed the game.

