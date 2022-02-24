Larry Dennis Ament, 80, of Mount Vernon, passed away at home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2022. Visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Memorial Services were held Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Community Bible Church with burial at the Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Larry was born March 20, 1941, in Iowa City, son of Albert and Mary (Mott) Ament. He worked for Cedar Rapids Inc. as an assembler for many years. On May 12, 1973, he married Cynthia Conrad. Larry enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, stock car racing, and go-kart racing. He was a faithful Christian as a member of Community Bible Church and most importantly, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Cyndee; children, Elaina (Clayton) Clark, Krista (Michael) Dooley and Kelly (Ben) Driscoll; grandchildren, Caryn Bilodeau, Cassie Ellis, Drew Dooley, Emily Dooley, Hannah Driscoll, Emma Driscoll, Benjamin Driscoll, Hunter Driscoll, Gabe Driscoll, Madison Driscoll and Jack Driscoll; great-grandchild, Jordan Ellis and sister, Sandra Southworth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Ament; brother-in-law, Robert Southworth and niece, Debbie Neely.
Memorials may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse or Bridgehaven Pregnancy Support Center.
