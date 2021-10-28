Larry McAtee, 82, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids. A Memorial Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Lisbon United Methodist Church. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Visitation was also one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment at Lisbon Cemetery.
Larry LeRoy McAtee was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Buchanan County, to Arthur “Lloyd” and Margaret “Ina” (Miller) McAtee. He graduated from Solon Community High School in 1959. Larry was showing off a bit in his car when he met Marjorie Svatosch at the Cold Castle Ice Cream parking lot while she was working. He ended up winning over Marjorie (and her parents), and they were married Jan. 29, 1960, in Mount Vernon. They briefly lived in Solon, then moved to Lisbon where they resided for over 60 years. Larry’s strong work ethic and determination showed throughout his career working at Rockwell, the various part-time jobs including Dave & Gary’s and the gas station, and his participation on City Council and the School Board.
He enjoyed bowling, being outside, visiting casinos to gamble with Marjorie, tinkering in his yard, and was a solitaire expert. Larry had a great (though sometimes inappropriate) sense of humor and enjoyed being the jokester. He was a friendly, warm, generous, and good person through and through. Most important to Larry was his family. Though they could be described as a bit ornery, Larry and Jerry and the kids enjoyed being adventurous. Later in life, Larry served well as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he always made a point to participate in the kids’ events.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marjorie; children, Rick McAtee (Kelly Stokes), Tammy (Jeff) Bohr, and Curtis McAtee; grandchildren, Rob and Kate McAtee, Jenny (Chris) Caspers, Jess (Brian) Farrell, Jordan Bohr (Allie Fowler), Alaysia McAtee (Nathaniel Randolph), Briley McAtee (Drew Weisskopf-DeSmet), and Talia McAtee; great-grandchildren, Leo McAtee, Kaden, Lynnlee, and Teegan Caspers, and Reeson Farrell; brothers, twin Jerry (Shirley), and Duane McAtee; brother-in-law, Ed Osborne; Marjorie’s family, Les Svatosch and Wilma (Jim) Murphy; many nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; sisters, Sharon Osborne and Rita McCartney; infant daughter, JulieAnne, sisters-in-law, Joan Svatosch and Anna McAtee; and parents-in-law, Stanley and Velma Svatosch.
Please share your support and memories with Larry’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.