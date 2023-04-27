LaVonne Lois Rebhuhn, 90, of Spencer, passed away Jan. 20, 2023.
Memorial Services was held 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer.
Burial: Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas.
LaVonne was born in Pomeroy, Nov. 15, 1932, to Victor and Marie (Panbecker) Gutz and grew up with her family farming in Pocahontas County. In 1951, she graduated from Havelock High School. LaVonne attended Wartburg College where she received her teaching certificate and began her teaching career. Her first job was teaching second grade in Lu Verne. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Mervin Schreyer Rebhuhn and they began their family on a farm near Laurens. In 1965 they purchased a farm near Albert City, where they raised their four children and were active members in the Albert City community and Our Saviors Lutheran Church. After raising her family, LaVonne reentered the teaching profession and lovingly taught Head Start for more than 30 years. In her own words “we helped many children begin their lifelong journey and prepared them for an excellent start in life”. Over her long career, she taught many of her early students’ children and made a positive impact on their lives too, staying in contact with many of her “graduates” over the years.
Living on the family farm was important to LaVonne. She always had a garden, planted her petunias, and regularly hosted her grandchildren on the farm during the summer months. LaVonne loved children and cherished the many lives she touched.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Deb Wienhold (Mike), Jim Rebhuhn (Carol), Paul Rebhuhn (Barb) and Cindy Ghazali (Ronald); nine grandchildren, Michelle Wienhold (Cory), Beth Horan (Adam), Jonathan Wienhold (Jess), Adam Rebhuhn (Sarah), Christine Rebhuhn, Jacob Rebhuhn (Mechelle), Ashley Feather, Brandon Ghazali (Natalie) and Breanna Ghazali. LaVonne also delighted in her 15 great-grandchildren. LaVonne is survived by her two sisters, Darlene White and Jean (Ole) Lundquist.
The family would like to thank all the care givers at Bickford Senior Living for all their wonderful care, especially the special relationships with Shannon and Brooklyn. They all made the later part of her life special.
Memorials may be made to the family on behalf of her grandchildren.
