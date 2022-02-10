featured top story Law enforcement looking for information on shot bald eagle Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for help to identify the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle that was discovered in southeast Cedar Rapids on Jan. 9. Buy Now Law enforcement is seeking information on people responsible for shooting a bald eagle in southeast Cedar Rapids Jan. 9. --Contributed photo The DNR responded to a report of an injured bald eagle along the Cedar River near the Sac and Fox trail.The raptor was captured and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator where the gunshot wound was discovered during examination. Due to the severity of the eagle’s injuries, it had to be euthanized.Anyone with information is urged to call or email State Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 319-350-2863 or Travis.Graves@DNR.Iowa.gov, or call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-532-2020.Callers to the TIP line may be eligible for a reward. Callers may remain anonymous.Callers can also contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesByers encourages people to heed heart warnings: Hospital veteran hopes sharing her experience can help communitySpringville girls basketball: A long time comingMidland wrestling: Sending three to districtsAnamosa boys wrestling: Getting their state shotATV/UTV bill gaining tractionVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42Recreation and Relaxation: Pickleball trend growing nationally, locallyAnamosa boys basketball: Overcoming numerous challengesOld Dubuque Road plans approvedNorth Liberty Leader to cease publication Images Videos