Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department advises of a scam in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community.
According to Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon, on Thursday, March 31, at approximately 7 p.m., the department received a fraud report from a citizen who received a phone call from someone claiming to be an officer with the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department. The scammer said they were trying to confirm fraudulent activity on the person’s bank account. The scammer then convinced the citizen to make multiple “test deposits” to verify account activity. The citizen was instructed to make the deposits using a VENMO account.
Other area law enforcement agencies across Iowa have received similar reports.
“It is important for people to know that law enforcement will NOT ask you to make financial transactions to verify your banking information,” Shannon said. “If you received a call from anyone asking for your personal information or financial information, DO NOT provide the information without verifying all information with the companies you do business with, including law enforcement agencies.
“Do not provide personal identifying information or financial information over the phone or internet without verifying the recipient of the information. If you suspect the call is fraudulent, hang up.”
Contact your financial institutions to identify any fraudulent transactions on your accounts.
If you are the victim of fraud, please report this to your local law enforcement.