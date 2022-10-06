The Mount Vernon/Lisbon Unit of the Linn County League of Women Voters (LWV) supports seeking quality, affordable child care solutions in our community. The following reflection is the start of a series of reflections to be shared by our community members regarding this issue.

While my family moved to Mount Vernon two years ago, I still feel like a new kid on the block, as we are now out and about, finally meeting our neighbors and community members. One of the biggest surprises I am experiencing as I put down my roots is the quantity of families with young children that fill our community. My husband and I have three children, ages five, three and ten months, and everywhere I turn I am meeting full and growing families. With all the parks, festivals and activities geared toward small children, it is no wonder families seem to flock here. I am joy-filled every day as I pick up my son from kindergarten and wave at all the beautiful families I’ve met in such a short time. I feel I have found fast friends in some of the parents I have met in bringing my daughter to preschool; I have a hard time believing such a family-centered community exists and that I live in it! However, as my conversations deepen, I am astounded to learn of the serious lack of child care available in this area and the hardship it is causing for this community.

