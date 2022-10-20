On Nov. 8, you will be asked to vote on an amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Here’s how it will read on the ballot: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right.” It’s this third statement that creates the significant concern: “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Very simply, strict scrutiny is a legal test. It is the highest level of scrutiny a court can use to decide whether a law is unconstitutional. Under this amendment, judges would be forced to use this unusually stringent standard of review when considering legal challenges to any restrictive gun law. Inserting gun rights with strict scrutiny into the constitution would tip the balance of power elevating access to guns above public health and safety. Common sense gun laws would likely be struck down when challenged in court and it would be almost impossible to pass any sensible gun laws in the future.

Recommended for you