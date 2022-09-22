Leah D. Rogers, 66, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Sept. 24, 2022 at the Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service in Mount Vernon. Leah’s brother, William Allen will officiate. A luncheon for friends and relatives is planned after the service at the funeral home. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.
Leah Denise (Allen) Rogers was born Feb. 15, 1956 in Boonville, Mo. Her family lived in Glasgow, Mo. for the first four years of her life. After a year in Baltimore, Md., the family settled in Columbia, Mo., where Leah attended all years of school through college, attending the University of Missouri where she received her bachelor’s degree in Anthropology in 1978. She then attended graduate school at Michigan State University where she completed her Master’s Degree in Anthropology in 1985.
Leah married Clark Rogers on Sept. 4, 1983 in Hastings, Mich. Together they worked on archaeology projects in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Missouri and all over the state of Iowa. Clark and Leah settled in Mt. Vernon, in 1992.
Leah had a consulting business in archaeology and architectural history from 1990 until 2001 when she joined Tallgrass Historians L.C., in Iowa City as a partner. In 2017, she purchased and renamed that company, Tallgrass Archaeology LLC. Leah completed over 70 nominations of various properties and sites to the National Register of Historic Places along with one property listed as a National Historic Landmark. Through the years Leah served as chair of the Association of Iowa Archaeologists and the Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission.
Leah is survived by three siblings, Bill (Sandy) Allen, Bob (Sue) Allen, Linda Deardeuff; nieces and nephews, Andrea Allen, Kirk Allen, Gavin Deardeuff and Tara Peterson, Allison and Mitch Strong, Amy and John Clark, Melissa Allen and Tom Spencer; great-nephews and great-niece, Miles Ballard, Sam Deardeuff, Lincoln Deardeuff, and Brinley Clark.
Leah was preceded in death by her husband, Clark; parents Bill and Madge Allen; mother-in- law Luella Rogers, brothers-in-law Dwight Deardeuff and Terry Rogers; and niece Kristen Allen.
Memorials may be directed to Fur Fun Rescue (furfunrescue.org) at 229 Badger Road, Lisbon, IA 52253 or the dog rescue of your choice.