Leah D. Rogers, 66, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Sept. 24, 2022 at the Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service in Mount Vernon. Leah’s brother, William Allen will officiate. A luncheon for friends and relatives is planned after the service at the funeral home. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.

Leah Denise (Allen) Rogers was born Feb. 15, 1956 in Boonville, Mo. Her family lived in Glasgow, Mo. for the first four years of her life. After a year in Baltimore, Md., the family settled in Columbia, Mo., where Leah attended all years of school through college, attending the University of Missouri where she received her bachelor’s degree in Anthropology in 1978. She then attended graduate school at Michigan State University where she completed her Master’s Degree in Anthropology in 1985.

