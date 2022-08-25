The kids at the Heather Riniker daycare’s lemonade stand raised more than $900 for the Brand family at Monday and Tuesday’s lemonade stand in uptown Mount Vernon.

Lemonade Stand
The Heather Riniker daycare raised money for Summer Brand (center) for her fight with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The stand raised more than $904 this year, a new record for the stand. Each year the daycare chooses a charity or non-profit to raise funds for.

The $904.19 raised set a new record for the lemonade stand.

