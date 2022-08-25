The Heather Riniker daycare raised money for Summer Brand (center) for her fight with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The stand raised more than $904 this year, a new record for the stand. Each year the daycare chooses a charity or non-profit to raise funds for.
The kids at the Heather Riniker daycare’s lemonade stand raised more than $900 for the Brand family at Monday and Tuesday’s lemonade stand in uptown Mount Vernon.
The $904.19 raised set a new record for the lemonade stand.
“That was really surprising, since we had very cool temperatures for the lemonade stand this year,” said Lana Riniker.
Robin Brand noted that when she visited the booth Monday, she saw large numbers of people.
Cookies sold included those with a cursive design from the shirts sold by Cause Team, designed by the Mollenhauer family.
Summer Brand was also on hand to receive the donations from the youth.
Summer, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is in the middle of her chemo treatments. She receives treatments every two weeks at a hospital in Cedar Rapids. If her cancer proves to be too aggressive or needs further treatments, she has the option to visit Mayo Clinics.
“It usually takes Summer a few days to feel better after one of her treatments,” Robin said.
“I have to thank all of you for running this booth and your support,” Summer said. “It makes the fight against this cancer easier knowing I have such community support.”
Summer said that it always gives her a boost to see so many Mount Vernon residents wearing some of the shirts from the Cause Team.
“It just really means a lot to have so much community support as I’m fighting this cancer,” Summer said.