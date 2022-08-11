Members of Heather Riniker’s daycare will once again host a lemonade stand Aug. 15 and 16, with hours slated for 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at First Street Community Center.

Lemonade stand
Dallas Olberding, Evie Nissen, Adam Blacharski, Nathan Stewart, Jacob Stewart, Lana Riniker, Kinley Nissen and Layla Moellering. Not pictured but also participating in the stand are Bailey Wegner, Helena and Joseph Barnes and Holden Rife.

The stand will be raising funds for Summer Brand and her family.

