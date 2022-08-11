Dallas Olberding, Evie Nissen, Adam Blacharski, Nathan Stewart, Jacob Stewart, Lana Riniker, Kinley Nissen and Layla Moellering. Not pictured but also participating in the stand are Bailey Wegner, Helena and Joseph Barnes and Holden Rife.
Members of Heather Riniker’s daycare will once again host a lemonade stand Aug. 15 and 16, with hours slated for 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at First Street Community Center.
The stand will be raising funds for Summer Brand and her family.
“We’re doing this because Summer has cancer, and it’s a way to help the family,” said Evie Nissen.
Baked goods will also be sold with lemonade at the stand in uptown Mount Vernon.
“The hardest part for these lemonade stands is probably just getting people to remember and come out,” said Nathan Stewart.
Dallas Olberding said this is the fifth year the daycare has held their lemonade stand fundraisers. Previous groups who have benefited from donations have been the Marsha Light family, the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre’s outdoor stage.
“It’s a little something we can do to spread cheer and help these causes,” Olberding said.
The stands have made more money each year, with last year’s stand generating more than $900.
The group plans on delivering the money to Summer and her family after the conclusion of the stand Tuesday, Aug. 16.