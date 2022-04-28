The Multi-Activities ComplexI vividly remember when Dave and the late Carol Van Metre gave to our weight room.
Humility and gratitude where emotions that came to mind, but I’ll never forget the words that he spoke to me on the phone when we did the project. He said, “Matt, I’ve heard it said that societies progress when old people plant trees, the shade of which they will never sit under.”
Fast forward to the planning of the activities complex, and those words have not left my mind. They are words my wife and I have tried to live by and model to our kids and our communities that we are a part of.
Humility and gratitude continue to come to mind as I think about the students that we serve and all of the donors that have given to the tune of almost $2 million towards this project. I think about the lives of the students that will be impacted, that it on any given time, knowing over 70% of our students are involved extracurricular activity, many who will utilize the activities complex on a frequent basis.
I’m thankful to be a part of a project that will be able to give our students a facility they deserve, commensurate with their talent here in Mount Vernon. Regarding those that have given, we are so grateful for your sacrificial gifts to plant these trees, knowing it’s not us that will receive the shade, but our students.